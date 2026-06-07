Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,752 shares of the company's stock after selling 108,092 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.60% of Dollar Tree worth $145,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 670,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,626 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 858,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 130,741 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.71 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar Tree

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from “reduce” to “hold” and assigned a $115 price target, implying modest upside from recent trading levels. This suggests some analysts see less downside risk after the company’s latest results.

Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from “reduce” to “hold” and assigned a $115 price target, implying modest upside from recent trading levels. This suggests some analysts see less downside risk after the company’s latest results. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.05 and FY2028 EPS estimate to $7.70, signaling confidence in Dollar Tree’s longer-term earnings power and margin outlook.

KeyCorp raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.05 and FY2028 EPS estimate to $7.70, signaling confidence in Dollar Tree’s longer-term earnings power and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage following the Q1 earnings call is still active, with investors focused on the main questions around growth, pricing, tariffs, and margin sustainability. Article Title

Analyst coverage following the Q1 earnings call is still active, with investors focused on the main questions around growth, pricing, tariffs, and margin sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank nudged its price target up to $102 from $99 but kept a “hold” rating, indicating cautious optimism rather than a bullish call. Article Title

Deutsche Bank nudged its price target up to $102 from $99 but kept a “hold” rating, indicating cautious optimism rather than a bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains “Hold,” which fits a market that sees Dollar Tree as fairly valued after its post-earnings move and recent analyst revisions. Article Title

Brokerage consensus remains “Hold,” which fits a market that sees Dollar Tree as fairly valued after its post-earnings move and recent analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed some near-term quarterly EPS estimates, including Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, showing that not all analysts are becoming more bullish on the company’s shorter-term earnings trajectory.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.48.

View Our Latest Report on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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