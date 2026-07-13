Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,355 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,856 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Dollar Tree worth $51,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 670,753 shares of the company's stock worth $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,626 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 858,636 shares of the company's stock worth $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 130,741 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,821,852 shares of the company's stock worth $224,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 116,109 shares of the company's stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Dollar Tree from an "overweight" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.68.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $124.91 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.Dollar Tree's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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