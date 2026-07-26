Dominion Energy Inc. $D is London Co. of Virginia's 5th Largest Position

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,943,525 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,165,195 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 2.6% of London Co. of Virginia's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.79% of Dominion Energy worth $429,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,634 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384,995 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and preview pieces say Dominion Energy’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to show earnings growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats estimates. Article Title

Analysts and preview pieces say Dominion Energy’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to show earnings growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats estimates. Positive Sentiment: A BMO Capital Markets note said Dominion Energy’s stock price is expected to rise, reflecting a generally favorable analyst view heading into earnings. Article Title

A BMO Capital Markets note said Dominion Energy’s stock price is expected to rise, reflecting a generally favorable analyst view heading into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and investors are waiting to see whether management can deliver on guidance and confirm the outlook for regulated utility growth. Article Title

The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and investors are waiting to see whether management can deliver on guidance and confirm the outlook for regulated utility growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on storm preparedness and local power-line opposition in Virginia, which are operational and regulatory headlines but do not appear to be immediate financial catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on storm preparedness and local power-line opposition in Virginia, which are operational and regulatory headlines but do not appear to be immediate financial catalysts. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed longer-term earnings estimates for Dominion Energy across FY2026-FY2030, suggesting slightly slower profit growth than previously expected, which could cap upside if investors focus on future valuation. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Seaport Research Partners lowered Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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