Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,589,272 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 284,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.43% of Dominion Energy worth $778,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9%

D stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion and NextEra filed merger applications, advancing a deal that could create the world’s largest regulated electric utility and improve Dominion’s long-term growth profile. Article Title

Dominion and NextEra filed merger applications, advancing a deal that could create the world’s largest regulated electric utility and improve Dominion’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: The companies pledged $2.25 billion in bill credits and said merger costs would not be passed to customers, which could help regulatory approval prospects. Article Title

The companies pledged $2.25 billion in bill credits and said merger costs would not be passed to customers, which could help regulatory approval prospects. Neutral Sentiment: State and federal regulators in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington will now review the proposal, and the process could take time before any closing in the second half of 2027. Article Title

State and federal regulators in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington will now review the proposal, and the process could take time before any closing in the second half of 2027. Negative Sentiment: The merger still faces scrutiny from lawmakers, regulators and local stakeholders, who are questioning costs, customer impacts and infrastructure issues tied to Dominion’s large transmission projects. Article Title

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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