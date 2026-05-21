Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,611 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,850,042 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,355,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,691 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84,502.3% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,735,194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $106,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,746,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,880,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,545,003 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $706,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $67.64 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 78.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D

More Dominion Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: The NextEra deal could give Dominion a much larger platform to serve rapidly growing data center and industrial power demand, which bulls say could support higher long-term earnings growth. Dominion Energy: The NextEra Merger Could Unlock The AI Power Trade

The NextEra deal could give Dominion a much larger platform to serve rapidly growing data center and industrial power demand, which bulls say could support higher long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are highlighting the merger as a major strategic win for Dominion, with estimates calling for roughly 9% annual adjusted EPS growth through 2032 if the deal closes and synergies are realized. Can NextEra Energy & Dominion Merger Boost the Formers' Fortune?

Analysts and commentators are highlighting the merger as a major strategic win for Dominion, with estimates calling for roughly 9% annual adjusted EPS growth through 2032 if the deal closes and synergies are realized. Neutral Sentiment: The deal is still subject to extensive regulatory review, and several reports note that regulators will focus heavily on whether the merger keeps electricity bills affordable for customers. Giant US power merger bets on AI build-out, but may hinge on power bills

The deal is still subject to extensive regulatory review, and several reports note that regulators will focus heavily on whether the merger keeps electricity bills affordable for customers. Negative Sentiment: Law firms have started investigating the proposed sale, questioning whether the exchange ratio and process are fair to Dominion shareholders, which could add uncertainty and potential legal overhang. Dominion Energy Investor Alert

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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