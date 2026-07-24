Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 68.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,594 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,964 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 36.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,135 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $365.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Domino's Pizza

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $323.25 on Friday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $282.00 and a 1 year high of $486.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Domino's Pizza's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.87 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.15%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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