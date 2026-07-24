Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,160 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Domino's Pizza worth $33,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $381,254,000 after buying an additional 910,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $285,116,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,396,347,000 after acquiring an additional 368,055 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 2,845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $113,982,000 after acquiring an additional 255,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 8,229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $104,609,000 after acquiring an additional 239,405 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Domino's Pizza News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $402.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $323.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.18 and a 200-day moving average of $355.63. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $282.00 and a 52 week high of $486.68.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.86%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.15%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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