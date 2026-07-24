Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 38,768 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $323.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a one year low of $282.00 and a one year high of $486.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $310.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.63.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.15%.

Key Domino's Pizza News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $365.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $402.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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