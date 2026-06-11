Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $121.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,076 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 80,341 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini makes up 2.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Tutor Perini worth $121,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2,085.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 2.06. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $100.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 149,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,537.60. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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