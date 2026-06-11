Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $43.33 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,870 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 646,106 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $43,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,329 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,820 shares of the company's stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 39,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,653 shares of the company's stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 87.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,739 shares of the company's stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Jonathan B. Levenson sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $185,955.75. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 39,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,043.69. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Brown sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,199,568.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,000. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 70,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,158 over the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $758.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 23.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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