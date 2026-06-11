Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM - Free Report) TSE: HBM by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,913 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 5,725,208 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.'s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $55,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 439,687 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,685 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,067 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company's stock.

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HudBay Minerals Stock Down 3.7%

HBM stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business's fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. HudBay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.75%.The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HudBay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. HudBay Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut HudBay Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HudBay Minerals from $23.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut HudBay Minerals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HudBay Minerals

About HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company's operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

See Also

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