Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 3,094.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,194 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $22,872,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Donaldson by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $112.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business had revenue of $896.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $898.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Donaldson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

See Also

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