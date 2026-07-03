Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,416 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 492,163 shares during the period. Donaldson comprises 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.64% of Donaldson worth $161,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $362,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $252,386,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,542,166 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $225,389,000 after buying an additional 47,062 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $187,037,000 after buying an additional 380,419 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,010,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $178,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Donaldson Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DCI stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.65 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the sale, the director owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,765,184. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 target price on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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