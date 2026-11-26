State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,956,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,105,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.28% of Donaldson worth $431,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,012,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Donaldson by 137.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,592,887 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $138,658,000 after purchasing an additional 920,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,542,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $46,685,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,995,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Donaldson's payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc. is a global manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. Founded in 1915, the company serves customers in industries including agriculture, construction, mining, transportation, manufacturing, and life sciences. Its products include air, liquid, fuel, and lubricating-oil filters for engines and equipment, as well as dust-collection systems and filtration solutions for compressed air and gas. Donaldson also provides filtration technologies for applications such as food and beverage production, bioprocessing, and other life sciences uses.

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