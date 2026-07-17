DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,423 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of DoorDash worth $148,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock worth $9,835,229,000 after acquiring an additional 713,571 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 31,686,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,176,387,000 after buying an additional 506,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoorDash by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,536,824 shares of the company's stock worth $3,971,741,000 after acquiring an additional 391,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,761,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,569,568,000 after purchasing an additional 464,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,754 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of DASH opened at $186.36 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus set a $190.00 price objective on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.89.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 959,076 shares in the company, valued at $148,896,549. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $4,421,268.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 84,927 shares of company stock worth $15,124,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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