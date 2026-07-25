DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by SC US Ttgp LTD.

SC US Ttgp LTD. lessened its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,595,084 shares of the company's stock after selling 91,540 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 51.3% of SC US Ttgp LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned approximately 7.27% of DoorDash worth $4,744,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 253,348 shares of the company's stock worth $57,378,000 after acquiring an additional 221,985 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,712,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,960 shares of the company's stock worth $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,227 shares of the company's stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $172.91 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total transaction of $3,590,623.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 252,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,469,381.72. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,927 shares of company stock worth $13,241,532. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report).

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