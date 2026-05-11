DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stake Lowered by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in DoorDash were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,835,229,000 after buying an additional 713,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,296,624 shares of the company's stock worth $4,160,529,000 after acquiring an additional 909,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,865,927 shares of the company's stock worth $2,955,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 980,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,348,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $910,668,000 after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. The trade was a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $158,898,314.52. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,813. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $163.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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