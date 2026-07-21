DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stock Position Raised by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,253 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DoorDash worth $37,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 982 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.89.

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Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $3,590,623.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 252,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,469,381.72. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,532. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.7%

DASH stock opened at $189.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.02.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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