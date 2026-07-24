Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG - Free Report) by 227.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,568 shares of the shipping company's stock after buying an additional 149,787 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dorian LPG worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,603 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 50.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 130.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,850 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 75,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,613 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $707,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,449.96. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Kalborg sold 15,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $692,707.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,989,640.88. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE LPG opened at $45.63 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $48.12. The company's 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.48. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $153.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Dorian LPG's revenue for the quarter was up 102.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Dorian LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Dnb Carnegie upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorian LPG

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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