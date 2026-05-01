Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,781 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 147,233 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.66% of Dorman Products worth $100,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 299.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 316,961 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 237,639 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 90.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 234,388 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. KTF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $13,681,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 398,549 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $48,890,000 after buying an additional 91,549 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 584.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 84,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company's stock.

Dorman Products Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of DORM opened at $112.51 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $166.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.59%.The company had revenue of $537.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $97,607.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,068,924.11. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dorman Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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