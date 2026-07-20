Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,285 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.77% of Dorman Products worth $86,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 827 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $141.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $166.89. The company's fifty day moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The business's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

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Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

Further Reading

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