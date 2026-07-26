Dorsey Asset Management LLC Takes $94.72 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,683 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $94,716,000. S&P Global accounts for 7.5% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of S&P Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $426.19 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $423.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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