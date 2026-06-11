Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $5.88 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,934 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,736,916 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $6,055,031,000 after buying an additional 505,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,934,935,000 after buying an additional 540,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,364,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,528,248 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,532,902,000 after buying an additional 36,511 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $263.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $214.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total value of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,400. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,076 shares of company stock worth $17,930,587 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry commentary highlighted rapid adoption of Prisma AIRS, with customer growth and larger AI security deals suggesting this could become a major new growth engine for Palo Alto Networks. Article Title

Analysts and industry commentary highlighted rapid adoption of Prisma AIRS, with customer growth and larger AI security deals suggesting this could become a major new growth engine for Palo Alto Networks. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Palo Alto Networks’ $10 billion revenue run-rate and strong long-term stock performance, reinforcing the view that the company is still expanding beyond its legacy firewall business. Article Title

Recent coverage emphasized Palo Alto Networks’ $10 billion revenue run-rate and strong long-term stock performance, reinforcing the view that the company is still expanding beyond its legacy firewall business. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank slightly raised FY2027 EPS estimates and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $320 price target, which supports the bullish case for the stock.

Scotiabank slightly raised FY2027 EPS estimates and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $320 price target, which supports the bullish case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities maintained a Market Perform rating and a $302 price target, signaling a mixed but not outright bearish stance.

Northland Securities maintained a Market Perform rating and a $302 price target, signaling a mixed but not outright bearish stance. Negative Sentiment: Northland and Scotiabank lowered some near-term EPS estimates, which could temper enthusiasm if investors focus more on valuation and short-term margin expectations than on longer-term AI growth.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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