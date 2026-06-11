Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,939 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $225.16 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $210.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.09. The company has a market cap of $397.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

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About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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