Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 16,154 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $386.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.63 and a 200 day moving average of $365.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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