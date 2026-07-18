Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 39,958 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,768 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream accounts for about 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.10% of DT Midstream worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DT Midstream from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE DTM opened at $144.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

See Also

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