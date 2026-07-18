Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 8,218 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKO. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 543.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer acquired 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.44 per share, with a total value of $499,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 28,696 shares valued at $5,511,785. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.60. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.29 and a 12-month high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.91%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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