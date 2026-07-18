Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,763 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for about 1.9% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EMCOR Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,092 shares of the construction company's stock worth $79,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 538 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the construction company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $741.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $829.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $779.67. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $540.00 and a one year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EME shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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