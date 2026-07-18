Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 219.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,061 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up about 1.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in MasTec were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 64,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,977,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,425 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 4,223.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $329.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $441.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.MasTec's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research cut MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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