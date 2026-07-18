Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,570 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in eBay were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 128.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay with an Outperform rating and a $135 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This kind of analyst support can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Benzinga coverage

Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay with an rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This kind of analyst support can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The UK competition watchdog cleared eBay’s $1.2 billion Depop acquisition , removing a regulatory hurdle and signaling progress on eBay’s growth-by-acquisition strategy. Retail Insight Network article

The UK competition watchdog cleared eBay’s , removing a regulatory hurdle and signaling progress on eBay’s growth-by-acquisition strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that eBay currently has a “Hold” consensus from brokerages, which suggests analysts remain split on the near-term outlook despite the recent bullish target. American Banking News article

Coverage also noted that eBay currently has a consensus from brokerages, which suggests analysts remain split on the near-term outlook despite the recent bullish target. Neutral Sentiment: A product-related mention about a classic Camaro being listed on eBay is not a meaningful company-specific catalyst for the stock. MSN article

A product-related mention about a classic Camaro being listed on eBay is not a meaningful company-specific catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s renewed push to acquire eBay, including his comment that the company is “coming for eBay one way or another.” While an acquisition premium can sometimes support a stock, the repeated takeover pressure and talk of appealing directly to shareholders may also create uncertainty and volatility for eBay investors. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,259,096.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $112.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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