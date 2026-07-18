Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 126.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $380.64 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $273.04 and a 12 month high of $421.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company's fifty day moving average price is $379.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.31.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.28. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 11.60%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Ralph Lauren's payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $430.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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