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Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Ralph Lauren logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its Ralph Lauren stake by 126.1% in the first quarter, ending with 12,013 shares valued at about $4.13 million.
  • Ralph Lauren reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.80 versus estimates of $2.52 and revenue of $1.98 billion, up 16.6% from a year earlier.
  • The company also raised its dividend to $1.00 per share quarterly, while analysts remain generally positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $430.07.
  • Interested in Ralph Lauren? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 126.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company's stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $380.64 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $273.04 and a 12 month high of $421.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company's fifty day moving average price is $379.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.31.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.28. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 11.60%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Ralph Lauren's payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $430.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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