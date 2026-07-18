Dorsey Wright & Associates Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 283.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,889 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,607 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 2.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 16.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,508 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $272.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $266.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here