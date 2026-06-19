Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $8.16 Million in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,162,000. Roivant Sciences comprises 1.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.05% of Roivant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,012 shares of the company's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,310 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $31.43 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $6,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,827,417.01. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $8,449,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,025,142.56. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 703,312 shares of company stock worth $20,805,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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