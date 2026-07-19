Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,255 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,605 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $329.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 9.4%

TRV stock opened at $369.50 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.26 and a fifty-two week high of $370.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business's fifty day moving average price is $314.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 13.39%.

Key Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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