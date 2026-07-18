Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 20,914 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,247 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises about 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,377 shares of the company's stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the company's stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $78,388.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,792 shares of company stock valued at $320,931 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Weiss Ratings cut The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50-day moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average is $184.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.79 and a one year high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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