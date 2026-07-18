Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 21,458 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,298 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Article Title

United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Article Title

Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Article Title

United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Negative Sentiment: The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Article Title

The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to United’s third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.50 to $3.50, which came in below Wall Street expectations and raised concerns that near-term profitability may soften. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $5,859,153.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares in the company, valued at $96,910,087.70. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of UAL opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average is $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. United Airlines's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

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