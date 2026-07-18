Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 4,208 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,066.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,035.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $945.44. The firm has a market cap of $314.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $691.88 and a twelve month high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 64.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,566 shares of company stock worth $30,712,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock after its strong quarterly results.

Goldman Sachs was added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock after its strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: The bank also made Zacks’ Strong Buy income stocks list, reflecting investor interest in Goldman Sachs as a dividend and total-return play.

The bank also made Zacks’ Strong Buy income stocks list, reflecting investor interest in Goldman Sachs as a dividend and total-return play. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,300 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, implying additional upside from current levels.

Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,300 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and other commentary highlighted Goldman Sachs’ strong first-half M&A performance, along with record Q2 results and a 25% dividend increase plus a $4 billion share repurchase program.

JPMorgan and other commentary highlighted Goldman Sachs’ strong first-half M&A performance, along with record Q2 results and a 25% dividend increase plus a $4 billion share repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply, helped by renewed capital markets activity and AI-related deal flow, which supports optimism for future investment banking revenue.

Goldman Sachs’ equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply, helped by renewed capital markets activity and AI-related deal flow, which supports optimism for future investment banking revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Goldman Sachs disclosed a 3.5% voting interest in Qiagen, a portfolio-related filing that is not clearly material to Goldman’s own earnings outlook.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here