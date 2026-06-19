Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 29,445 General Motors Company $GM

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,445 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $87.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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