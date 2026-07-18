Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,030 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 62,918 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company's stock.

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $21.36 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $253.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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