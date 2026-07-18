Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 278.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $132.14 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. American Electric Power's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

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