Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,148 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 24,725 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in eBay were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research lowered their price target on eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.84.

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Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at $30,707,556.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $208,230.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,186. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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