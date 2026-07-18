Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 35,590 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,603 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 35,590 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is 223.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $184.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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