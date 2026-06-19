Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $10.75 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,750,000. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 2.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $172.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.73. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

See Also

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