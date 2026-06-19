Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $5.46 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000. The Ensign Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of The Ensign Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,133,000 after acquiring an additional 151,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,466 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.75.

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The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.83. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.79 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the sale, the director owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,721.15. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $137,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,356,190.80. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,592 shares of company stock worth $478,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Further Reading

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