Dorsey Wright & Associates Trims Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,974 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $312.59 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $232.10 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $275.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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