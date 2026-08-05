DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 661,138 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.85% of DoubleVerify worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,120 shares of the company's stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in DoubleVerify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,027 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,300 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DoubleVerify from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Read Our Latest Report on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

Further Reading

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