Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,942 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 15.7% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $308.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.87 and a 200 day moving average of $269.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.07 and a 52 week high of $311.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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