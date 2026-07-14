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Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Douglas Dynamics logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hillsdale Investment Management boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 39.9% in the first quarter, buying an additional 55,690 shares and bringing its total to 195,190 shares worth about $8.2 million.
  • Douglas Dynamics reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.36 versus the $0.12 consensus and revenue of $137.8 million versus estimates of $133.25 million. The company also issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $3.05.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.295 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 2.7%. Meanwhile, analysts are split but currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” on average with a price target of $54.67.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,190 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Douglas Dynamics worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,301 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 88,702 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company's stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PLOW opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $993.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.83%.Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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