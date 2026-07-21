Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,506 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 162,537 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Douglas Emmett worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 650.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,607,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,682 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 142.7% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,544,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,132 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,539,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 897,630 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 933,067 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 861,024 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at about $11,399,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $14.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $250.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio is currently -447.06%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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