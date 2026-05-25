Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,412 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 179,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $11.49 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.11 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -447.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore set a $12.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

Further Reading

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